the look of love

Although Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Love Cards’ were designed as New Years greetings rather than valentines, they still spread the love in a way that can only be described as very YSL. Sent every year from 1970 to 2000, Yves would playfully hand-paint, draw, and collage each year’s edition and send them to family, friends and employees. Using expressive color and whimsical designs inspired by a few of his favorite things (his bulldog Moujik, the Jardin Marjorelles), each of these poster-sized greetings were inscribed simply with the word ‘LOVE’. An avid artist himself, the cards also show Yves’ appreciation for art and its history, as seen in his varying styles over the years, influenced by the likes of Andy Warhol and Henri Matisse.