watch that ‘gram | oh happy day!

In 2006, Jordan Ferney was a San Francisco-based party planner when she started Oh Happy Day! to casually document her day-to-day life. The blog really took off when she began adding crafty tutorials and dishing advice on how to throw parties and entertain like a pro (and it also helped that her posts were accompanied with loads of gorgeous, colorful photos). Today, the blog is a mini-empire, covering entertaining, travel and interior design. They also have a spin-off shop selling a tightly-edited range of party goods and craft supplies. Over on Instagram, Oh Happy Day! boasts over 340,000 followers who want to join in on the party. Think: vibrantly hued images of balloons, confetti and table-settings, artfully styled and inspiring to anyone who thinks grown-up parties can also be colorful and fun.