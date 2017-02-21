watch that ‘gram | hamlet interiors

Who knew piles of rugs could make for such compelling images? But that is exactly what’s going on at Hamlet Interiors, a Grand Rapids, MI interiors firm that specializes in modern-meets-Moroccan design. The company is run by designer Veronica Hamlet, who also owns adjoining rug business, Semikah Textiles. On Instagram, Veronica (with the help of photographer, Carley Summers) documents her travels back and forth from Michigan to Morocco, where she sources all of the vintage Berber rugs she sells through Semikah. See a mountain of colorful rugs waiting to be discovered in a Marrakesh marketplace, or local weavers with skeins of yarn working on a new textile. And then spot the rugs in finished room designed by Veronica herself. We dare you not to be inspired in your own home design adventures.



All images via instagram.com/HamletInteriors



