watch that ‘gram | cactus cove

There isn’t a lot of info out there on Instagram account Cactus Cove. We know that they’re based out of Los Angeles and they make really cool succulent gardens that we need in our lives. Love the colorful mix of plants, stones, and shells and how they are artfully arranged inside perfectly-chosen pots. But we are not in southern California, so while we can’t actually buy one of Cactus Cove’s lovely plants, they provide us with much daily inspiration on making our own little succulent oasis.



