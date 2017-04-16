teen’s beauty coloring book

“Color yourself prettier with ‘TEEN’s coloring book of bright beauty and fashion ideas.”

“Use our palette of colorful tips to coordinate a look that’s just right for you.”

“Put a little color in your skin-care routine with a mask that’s fun to use.”

“Make up to match your clothes to face any occasion with a new look.

Dress in shades of pink, peach or burgundy, and coordinate lip, cheek and eye colors.”

“Do your color preferences change with the weather? Most people’s do. It’s been found

that when temperatures rise to 100 degrees, blue is the general favorite.

When they dip below freezing, the No. 1 choice is red.”

“A soft, gauzy feminine dress, like this two-piece from Oops of California,

can hide a multitude of figure faults under its loosely flared silhouette.”











