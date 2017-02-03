bonnie comes on with a stylish bang

~

‘Actress Faye Dunaway, the gun-toting Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde , has already done for the beret what Bardot did for the bikini.

Now the fashion world’s newest Darling is the stunning inspiration for a full-blast return to 30’s styles.’

‘Though revivals have cropped up before, it took the impact of the film to bring a new synthesis that (as shown in Gayle Kirkpatrick’s outfits)

blends the softness and droopy fit of the ’30’s with the swing and legginess of the ’60’s.’

‘This polka-dot cocktail dress…has the characteristic limp flutter of the era, but a contemporary above-the-knee hemline.’



‘Decades away from Bonnie and Clyde, Faye has a current movie star look in a mini-dress by John Moore.

Her whipped-up curls are a wig arranged by Kenneth, who often does her hair.’

Photography: Greene-Eula





