watch that gram | trad medicinals

Herbal tea company Traditional Medicinals has been combining sustainability with environmental and social activism since their founding in 1974. Based out of Sonoma, CA, Trad’s headquarters is powered by 100% renewable energy and they compost all food and plant and herb remnants. They also only work with suppliers who provide fair wages, ensuring that people in impoverished communities have access to clean water and food, health care, and education. This dedication to green living and philanthropy is perfectly illustrated through the Traditional Medicinals Instagram. A tranquil peek into everyday company life, their feed combines educational content with beautiful botanical images and lifestyle shots that will inspire you to get involved, get closer to nature and cozy up with a hot cup of tea.