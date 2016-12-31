the extraordinary hillary clinton

‘The First Lady has never been more popular — or effective. As Mrs. Clinton begins a campaign to restore America’s decaying historical treasures,
Ann Douglas finds that in her personal life, too, she seeks inspiration from the past.’
‘Hillary Clinton in the Red Room, where Rutherford B. Hayes was sworn in. Mrs. Clinton wears a burgundy velvet dress
designed for her by Oscar de la Renta.’
‘The First Lady at work on the Truman balcony.’
‘Mrs. Clinton in the Lincoln Sitting Room, redecorated at the Clinton’s request in 1993 by Kaki Hockersmith.’
Photography by Annie Leibovitz