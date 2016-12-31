the extraordinary hillary clinton

December 31, 2016 in photo play by Stacey Appel

From the December 1998 issue of Vogue ~

‘The First Lady has never been more popular — or effective. As Mrs. Clinton begins a campaign to restore America’s decaying historical treasures,
Ann Douglas finds that in her personal life, too, she seeks inspiration from the past.’

hillary-clinton-vogue-1998-1

‘Hillary Clinton in the Red Room, where Rutherford B. Hayes was sworn in. Mrs. Clinton wears a burgundy velvet dress
designed for her by Oscar de la Renta.’

hillary-clinton-vogue-1998-2

‘The First Lady at work on the Truman balcony.’

hillary-clinton-vogue-1998-3

‘Mrs. Clinton in the Lincoln Sitting Room, redecorated at the Clinton’s request in 1993 by Kaki Hockersmith.’

Photography by Annie Leibovitz


But wait, there’s more:

Tags: , , ,