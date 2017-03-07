How cute is this? It’s The Complete Family Sewing Book, published in 1972. I found it at a flea market for about $5 and knew I had to give it a good home. The book is in binder format so you can remove the pages you want to work from, but really, it’s the artwork that make this find so much fun. Colorful and so detailed, the illustrations run through the entire book and they adorably capture the fashions of the early-70s. But even if you have no plans to learn to sew (though you should), there is still lots of useful info to absorb, like the technical names of various sleeve styles or the difference between bound and corded buttonholes. Needless to say, there are many little nuggets of wisdom which can actually help you search for that perfect something while clothes shopping online.







