take a basic, watch it grow

‘Make your wardrobe really work for you in ’74. Plan it around six basic fashions in styles that will mix, match and go with all your old favorites.’
‘Come rain or shine, here’s a jacket that’s tops with Melanie Cain…
This pink slink fares well with solids and prints.’
‘Double decker sweater ideas give you twice as many fashion options — because there’s more to mix…
Go for some smoothly styled pants in a neutral tone that’ll go with all your tops.’
‘Classic shirting like the aqua cotton has lots going for it, especially versatility…
Get set to bare your knees — skirts are coming on strong, really making news with shirts and sweaters.’
Photography by Alex Chatelain