creating a scene

March 14, 2017 in good reads by editor

With every decade emergences a new subculture or two. And the lifespan of these underground movements — usually led by artistic young people who don’t fit into the mainstream — usually only last for a couple years before they’re discovered and co-opted by the masses, often leading early adopters move on. But subcultures reflect, and deflect from, what is going on in everyday society, and studying them is key to understanding how creative trends are born, grow, peak, fade, and evolve over time.

1960s


Mods: The New Religion


Hippie

1970s


Locals Only: California Skateboarding 1975-1978


Playground: Growing Up in the New York Underground

1980s


HIP HOP FILES: Photographs 1979-1984


Buffalo: Ray Petri

1990s


Fruits


Dancefloor Thunderstorm Land of the Free, Home of the Rave


But wait, there’s more:

Tags: , , ,