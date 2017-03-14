creating a scene

With every decade emergences a new subculture or two. And the lifespan of these underground movements — usually led by artistic young people who don’t fit into the mainstream — usually only last for a couple years before they’re discovered and co-opted by the masses, often leading early adopters move on. But subcultures reflect, and deflect from, what is going on in everyday society, and studying them is key to understanding how creative trends are born, grow, peak, fade, and evolve over time.



