spring-summer | victoria victoria beckham

If Victoria Beckham’s flagship label reflects what the designer might wear on the red carpet, her diffusion line, Victoria Victoria Beckham, is her casual, everyday wardrobe. This season, VVB’s sporty, laid back vibe gets witty with playful print work and embellishments. Tuxedo pants are cut on the larger side, worn ultra-slouchy and puddling around open-toe slides (a look that we wish worked in practice as well as it does in photos). A simple white cotton blouse turns into a statement when bedecked with a giant origami-like bow. Birdies and the beach are thematic touchstones, as seen on a white crepe slip dress and denim separates, embroidered with waves, palm trees, and hummingbirds. Especially love the black, asymmetrical front vest with white stripes and green ribbon trim, which nods to pleated tuxedo shirts but in a fresh and cool way.



