spring-summer | sea

Sydney Pollock’s classic film Out of Africa has been an influential force in fashion since it premiered in 1985. Meryl Streep’s early 20th century wardrobe of khaki separates, striped shawls, and silk blouses (designed by Milena Canonero) remains a landmark in cinematic costume design, one that fashion continues to revisit, even 30 years later. This season, it was Sean Monahan and Monica Paolini of Sea who reworked Out of Africa for modern day, though this collection is nearly as timeless as its references. The most obvious link to the movie comes from a safari jumpsuit with deep cuffs and front patch pockets. Khaki and linen are key textiles here, and a blanket stripe that recalls the shawls Streep wore knotted over one shoulder throughout the movie. Many of the silhouettes are on the boyish side, but ruffles, bell and puff sleeves add a touch of femininity, which macrame and eyelet details suggest an antique, handmade quality.



All images via Sea-NY.com







