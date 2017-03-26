spring-summer | paule ka

It’s a wonder that Paule Ka isn’t a bigger player on Hollywood red carpets. Ever since creative director Alithia Spuri-Zampetti came aboard in 2015, the 30-year old label has been flush with flirtatious, photogenic evening wear that would land any starlet on all the best-dressed lists. And she wouldn’t look the least bit cookie-cutter. Take the spring collection, inspired by a vacation to Japan as well as the Jardin des Plantes greenhouses of France’s Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle. Spuri-Zampetti deftly balances structure and fluidity, combining Japanese construction with vibrant tropical prints and tactile details like fringe and fabric flowers. We also really love the accessories, particularly the petal-covered bags and feather earrings. These looks sure beat the typically basic award season fare of tight, beaded hourglass gowns with never-ending trains trailing behind so hopefully, a Hollywood stylist or two will get the memo.

All images via PauleKa.com

