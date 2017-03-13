spring-summer | gary graham

My favorite look from Gary Graham’s SS17 range is an off-white, two-piece pairing of a sheer, sleeveless blouse with a beaded funnel neck and floor-grazing lace-trim skirt. It immediately reminded me of Audrey Hepburn’s Embassy Ball costume from My Fair Lady, one of my favorite film costumes of all time. Indeed, Graham’s background in costume design and history lends a certain theatricality to his designs and his entire spring/ summer collection fuses modern cuts with Edwardian touches, as if some clever girl discovered a trunk full of antique clothes and mixed them into her current wardrobe. Chintz is paired with lace, ticking stripe is trimmed with embroidery ribbon. You’d think that layers or organza, lace, and beading would turn into something sweet and dainty, but between the color palette, the layers, and the styling (Those boots! And wide-brimmed hats!), Graham’s collection is nothing short of gritty, tough and cool.



All images via GaryGrahamNYC.com





