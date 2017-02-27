spring | martin grant

Designer Martin Grant knows how to cut a flattering silhouette. His wide-legged trousers create legs-for-days and his body-skimming dresses merely graze the body or swing away from it entirely. For spring, the pants feature high-waists (adding even more body length) with crisp pleating for day, and soft and drapey for evening. Martin also loves a good jumpsuit (as do we) and this season he has no less than five in the collection. Prints are clean — stripes assembled into a chevron, a geometric ‘Labyrinth’ pattern — and aside from a couple looks in bright lemon, the palette sticks to classic black, white, camel, royal blue. All of which may sound a bit snoozy, but when funneled through Martin Grant’s 70s-tinged imagination, become chic looks that we wish were in our budget.



