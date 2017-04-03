spring | derek lam

Derek Lam’s updated take on the 1970s never gets tiresome around here. And even this season, when his influences include artists Georgia O’Keeffe and Robert Ryman, those signature Lam 70s tweaks are still very apparent. See the rusty rose suede jacket and the wide-legged stripe pants, or the plunging neckline dress with peek-a-boo ring hardware. A black cotton poplin peasant blouse features voluminous bishop sleeves and looks like something O’Keeffe might have worn while working behind her easel. These are the types of clothes we’d spy in an issue of Vogue circa 1974 and wish for a time-machine to travel back and shop. The limited color-story is straight from Ryman’s minimalist palette while also nodding to O’Keeffe’s southwestern roots.





