Champagne is the celebratory spirit of choice for toasting in the New Year. But this year, why not hit up its fizzy Italian cousin, Prosecco? It has a lighter, fruitier taste (with notes of pear, apple, and vanilla), and since it’s more affordable, you can mix it into cocktails with reckless abandon. Start with these Prosecco recipes, guaranteed to kick you into 2017 with your happy face intact.