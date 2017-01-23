resort | sacai

Sacai was born in 1999, but has been having a quite a renaissance as of late. Designed by founder Chitose Abe, the Japanese label known for its experiments in deconstruction has really elevated its game at a time that deconstruction feels new again. Chitose’s Resort outing nails one of Sacai’s most prominent design philosophies — the reinterpretation of pieces that every woman has in her closet. See the wind-breaker with organza sleeves and Afghan embroidery, or the tweed skirt with wrap styling and lace peaking out from the hem. Utility and sport are forever influences at Sacai, and here, see them mixing it up in Chitose’s army surplus separates and throwback surfer looks like the sporty Baha-inspired hoodies and mesh details. The killer wide pants mixed with the platform footwear lend a little bit of a 90s raver vibe and though we’re not sure if that’s intentional, any chance to revisit those freestyle fashions are more than welcome.



All images via Sacai.jp

