resort | nehera

Nehera is a heritage label based out of Slovakia that dates back to the 1920s. It was started by businessman Jan Nehera, who introduced vertical manufacturing (aka a ‘factory to consumer’ model) into the garment industry. At its peak, there were over 130 Nehera stores throughout Europe and Africa selling Nehera’s utilitarian, tailored wares before business halted in the wake of WWII. The brand remained dormant until 1998 when it was bought by marketing professional Ladislav Zdut. But it wasn’t until 2014 that Nehera was ready for prime time, when designer Samuel Drira signed on as creative director.

Because there was no Nehera archive (the company became Czech state property in 1945), Drira was tasked with creating a brand new aesthetic while still maintaining Jan’s avant-garde vision. His first collection for SS15 was called ‘Blank Canvas’ and featured voluminous takes on basics like the white shirt (you can see Drira’s past experience working at the Row coming through). Over the past few seasons, Nehera has become even more focused, with the Resort range being its most ambitious to date. It highlights Driara’s nomadic leanings, but with an injection of bright color and graphic print work not yet seen from Nehera. Those to-die-for wide suede belts also highlight a new direction for the label — a more fitted silhouette. Dresses, though not at all body con, are cut closer to the body in flattering skimming shapes. More minimalist are the boxy jackets and trenches in militia colors and wrapped elements inspired by Japanese design.



