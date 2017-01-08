resort | max mara

When the muse of the season is Grace Jones, you know you’re in for one bad-ass ride, which is what you get at Max Mara resort. And with the current infiltration of 1980s art and design within fashion, the collection lands at just the right time. Red, black, and white are the dominant shades, while dolman-sleeve shapes make a comeback (and shown with leggings, no less). Waists are cinched high with extra wide belts. Those graphic, black and white prints were inspired by Keith Haring art from Jones’ 1986 video ‘I’m Not Perfect, But I’m Perfect for You’ (below). And Jones’ strong, androgynous, sharply-tailored wardrobe can be seen in Max Mara’s pinstripe separates and red-on-red suiting, most notably in a double-breasted blazer whose lack of darting creates a boxy fit that changes the body’s shape.





All images via MaxMara.com

