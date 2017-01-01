resort | emporio armani

With its roomy, pleated trousers and wide-brim fedoras, it’s hard not to see ‘Annie Hall’ when gazing at Emporio Armani resort. As the iconic character in Woody Allen’s 1977 film, Diane Keaton caused a style stir for her ingenious mix of mens and womenswear at a time when slinky jersey dresses were the norm. This was also when Armani himself came to prominence, his relaxed take on tailoring a fresh departure from the glitzy artifice of the disco era. And just as we ached for change in the late 70s, today we’ve grown tired of Kardashian contouring, over-styled Instagram stars, and fashion week photo bait. So a little relaxation is in order, which is why classic Armani feels right. The stars of Emporio resort are the suits, whose wide-legged pants are counterbalanced by sharp, fitted jackets. Armani also played with uniforms, crafting work shirts in lightweight viscose crepe and a military poncho in black leather. A mostly neutral color-palette gets punched up with floral prints splashed with lavender and pink, just a reminder that spring isn’t that far off.

Images via Armani.com

