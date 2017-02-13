pre-spring | raquel allegra

The sleepwear as sportswear trend has been happening for many seasons now, but Raquel Allegra’s take for Resort is more sophisticated than the rest of the lot. No red carpet pajama sets here! Instead, Allegra turned out ethereal separates and dresses that nod to nighties but would never be mistaken for them. See silk drawstring pants and floaty blouses hand-dyed in delicate ombré and tie-dye patterns. The cream, shadow-stripe cami looks like it was discovered at the bottom of a antique trunk not open for 50 years. For balance, Allegra also mixed in ‘punk striped’ elements, preppy sweatshirts and cardigans in red, white, blue, and several denim pieces, like denim duster hand-stamped with oversized white flowers.

All images via RaquelAllegra.com