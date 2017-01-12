peg legs

January 12, 2017 in she's got the look by editor

Wide-legged trousers aren’t the only anti-skinny bottoms to come out of hiding these past couple of seasons. Peg pants have been making a comeback, too. Those flashbacks from the 80s are marked by high-waist and baggy shape that narrows as it reaches the hem. Comfortable, flattering, and forgiving, they look best at ankle-length worn with a fitted or cropped top, flat shoes, and no socks.

3.1 Phillip Lim
Balmain
Andrea Marque
Delpoza
Loveless
DKNY
Alberto Biani
Vivienne Westwood
Topshop

You can get a similar look with wide-legged pants you already have in your closet — do as we did in the 80s and work a pinroll. Just fold over the hem of your pants, creating a tuck, so that they are snug around your ankle. Then roll up two times to keep the tuck in place (video below)! You can also us a safety pin to keep the fold in place if think it may fall out during the day. Put the pin in BEFORE you roll, however, so that it is hidden.


