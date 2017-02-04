resort | monse

New York label Monse has been in existence for less than two years but they’ve already made a massive impression on contemporary fashion. This is partially due to the fashion pedigree of founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim (both formerly of Oscar de la Renta) and their tight Hollywood connections (Monse has been a favorite of celebrity stylists since the first collection).

But Monse also has an extremely focused point-of-view, one that involves taking menswear staples and manipulating them into something completely new for the ladies. In the past, they’ve twisted and turned dress shirts and suits into fresh shapes and styles, and now for resort, they zero in on the trench coat. The collection is more crisp and tailored than Monse’s first two as the trench transforms into a cotton canvas off-the-shoulder dress and cropped top (both cinched at the waist with these cool giant belt). Beautifully-draped silk dresses and blouses, in polka dots and stripes, look like enlarged pocket squares, reconstructed into wearable garments. And those pants! With their super wide-leg fit and large side pockets, they remind us of bottoms we wore in the mid-90s but with a much better (and more modern) fit.



All images via Monse.com





