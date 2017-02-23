spiked | hit parade

You don’t have to be down in New Orleans lifting your shirt for some cheap beads to get your Mardi Gras on. And considering how crazy crowded Bourbon Street becomes this time of year, it may be best avoid anyway. Better (and cheaper!) to celebrate at home, because all you need are a some likeminded friends, a playlist of funky jams, and, of course, a few good brews. (And, preferably, the next day off from work to recover.)