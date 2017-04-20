cutting loose

Barcelona-based artist Mar Cerdà discovered her love of paper-cutting while working as a children’s book illustrator. As she was painting little houses and characters, she realized how much more fun it would be to make them three-dimensional. So she took scissors to her pages and began building little spaces and scenes and was immediately hooked. Mar, an avid traveler, then began making compositions of the cities she visited. Her work really went viral after creating a series of Wes Anderson-inspired dioramas for a gallery show in Los Angeles (a perfect match for Mar who studied cinema at the Escola Superior de Teatro e Cinema and was a huge Anderson fan). Each project starts off with thorough research and sketches. Figures and props are then cut out and meticulously painted in watercolor before being glued into place. Dioramas can take anywhere from a couple of days to a few weeks to complete and some of are even for sale on her site.

All images via MarIllustrations.com

