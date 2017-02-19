making eyes

‘Look into our six ways to make up eyes for say and night… perfectly.’
‘No matter what kinds of eyes you’ve got, you can use color to reshape them and play them up for maxiumum beauty.’
‘If your eyes are close-set, your best bet is to lighten the inner part of the lid, darken the outer part, and
apply a medium shade on the center, blending the colors into one another.’
‘When the lights are low, the mood romantic, show off your eyes with vibrant colors that shimmer and shine.’
Photography by Les Goldberg