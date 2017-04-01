lose the blues

‘This season, denim gets color courageous in shocking shades that’ll juice up your Spring wardrobe and your attitude.
Just decide which is for you, then try these on for size…’
‘A ripe red skirt done up in denim, plus a chic sheer top, will see you through the season.’
‘A cropped denim vest and a wide jean shirt make their statements when they’re doused with color.’
‘A sliver of shorts get a wash of color, turning up the blueprint-style. The perfect balance: a lanky top with a hip logo.’
Photography by Dominique Palombo
Fashion by Agnes Baddoo