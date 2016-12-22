light up your night

Many holiday destinations call themselves a ‘Winter Wonderland’ but Longwood Gardens has got that title locked up.

Longwood Gardens is the crown jewel in the du Pont family’s horticultural legacy, one that includes Mt. Cuba Center, Nemours Mansion, and Winterthur. Situated across 1,077 acres of land in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, Longwood is world-renowned for its sprawling landscape and innovative indoor Conservatory. It was founded in 1906 when 36-year-old Pierre du Pont, an industrialist with a passion for gardening, bought Peirce farm, a lush property whose owner was cutting down all the trees. While his initial goal was the save the trees, Pierre set about a complete restoration, building delightful gardens, a fountain, and an open air theatre inspired by his travels to Europe and South American. He called it Longwood Gardens and when he began hosting lavish parties out amongst the flowers, it became the place to be seen in the summer. He built an indoor conservatory to cheer himself up out of the cold, grey winter — its massive glass ceilings and the latest in horticultural technology allowed flowers and plants to thrive even as snow fell outside. He added more fountains with pillars of water that danced through the air, illuminated in a rainbow of colors. Longwood remained Pierre’s private weekend retreat throughout most of his life, but to save its legacy after he was gone (he and his wife had no children), Longwood was turned into a public attraction in 1946 for ‘purposes of exhibition, instruction, education and enjoyment.’

Today, Longwood Gardens stays open all year round, just as Pierre intended it. They celebrate five individual ‘seasons’ with customized displays that roll with a single theme — ‘Orchid Extravaganza’, ‘Spring Blooms’, ‘Festival of Fountains’, ‘Autumn’s Colors’, and, running now, ‘A Longwood Christmas’. The ‘Christmas’ exhibition is perhaps its most famous. This year’s model boasts over 6,000 plants, 500,000 lights, and nearly three dozen trees decked out up in glass ornaments, handmade trimmings, and flowers (one tree is crafted entirely out of succulents). The Conservatory alone spans 4 acres so even on the coldest days, there is a lot to see inside (and yes, it is temp controlled and feels like a giant greenhouse, so dress accordingly.) Once the sun goes down, the entire estate glows in twinkle lights that wind around trees, snake down pathways, and hang from above. Illuminated trees float on the lake and giant snowflakes dangle from bare branches. Fire pits are set up to warm you along your walk and even the treehouses are dressed up in their holiday best. And those colorful fountains that Pierre was so proud dance to set of Christmas carols every 5 minutes.

‘A Longwood Christmas’ runs through January 8, 2017. ‘Orchid Extravaganza’ begins on January 21.