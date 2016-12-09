let’s get tropical
December 9, 2016 in she's a beauty by editor
If a sunny escape from wintry weather is not in the cards for you this holiday season, you can take a mental break from the cold with fruity beauty products that can transport you to the tropical island of your dreams. (And psst, they make great gifts, too).
/1/ Philosophy Melon Daiquiri 3-in-1 /2/ Tree Hut Passion Fruit and Guava Shea Moisturizing Body Lotion
/3/ Klorane Mango Oil Nourishing Hair Spray /4/ Yes To Coconut Hydrate & Restore Ultra Hydrating Sheet Mask
/5/ Avon Foot Works Pineapple Chill Cooling Lotion /6/ Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Kiwi Lip Balm
/7/ Kiehl’s Grapefruit Creme De Corps Whipped Body Butter /8/ OGX Nutritional Acai Berry Avocado Shampoo