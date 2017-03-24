jessica mcclintock for gunne sax

‘Reflections. Knowing what you want… It’s as simple as black and white…
Perhaps that’s the secret behind the sensation you always create.’
‘Reflections. Backward glances… Others may take them but not you…With a future as bright as the stars dazzling your dance dress.’
‘Reflections. Poised in the spotlight… you… the star… Dancing to the music your heart plays …Pleased the applause is for you alone.’
‘Reflections. Pensive moment… Contemplating tomorrow and the promise that shines as surely as the moonlight ’round you tonight.’