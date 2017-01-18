Sitting in a lush, green oasis in the middle of desert that connects Marrakech to the Atlas Mountains, the Fellah Hotel is a boutique resort that combines luxury accommodations with the local creative community. Fellah is the brainchild of Redha Moali, a former stockbroker who left finance to enter the hospitality sector. He was inspired to take on the project by his desire to expose guests to the middle eastern art and culture scene. The hotel features 10 villas and 65 rooms and is adjacent to the Dar al-Ma’mûn, a UNESCO-supported learning center that holds lectures and art performances, and houses a 9,000 book library. The eclectic and innovative interiors reflect Redha’s desire to steep travelers in the local culture. Designed by his wife Houria Afoufou, guest rooms and communal spaces feature bold Berber patterns, gorgeous tiled floors, piles of pillows, and striped rugs. It’s a deft mix of North African textiles and colors and mid-century modern influences, flea market knick-knacks, and locally commissioned furniture.