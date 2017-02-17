Brandi Roberts fuser her interior design background with an undying love of television to meticulously create blue-prints of her favorite TV shows.

From the apartments in ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld’ to the Mike Brady-designed ‘Brady Bunch’ house, the real estate featured in some of the TV’s most iconic shows are as important to their legacy as the actual cast members. And no one understands this pop culture iconography more than artist Brandi Roberts. Fusing her interior design background with an undying love of television, Brandi meticulously creates blue-prints of her favorite TV shows in her series, Fantasy Floorplans. She’s rendered over 150 series, from the 1950s to today, and what’s so charming about them is how precise and authentic they seem. From Mary Richards’ hinged counter to Monica and Rachel’s framed peep-hole, you’ll get lost in all the details, whether you remember them well or never noticed them.





‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’.

‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Three’s Company’

‘Golden Girls’

‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’





