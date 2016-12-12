fall-winter | victoria victoria beckham

Victoria Victoria Beckham veers in a delightfully different direction than the designer’s main line.

Victoria Beckham’s primary collection is known for its ladylike elegance and slinky cuts that are off-set with volume and asymmetry. Her spin-off label, Victoria Victoria Beckham, veers in a delightfully different direction. The overall vibe is more young and whimsical; silhouettes are less body conscious. Where the VB woman never leaves the house without her stilettos, the VVB girl will wear sneakers, or even go barefoot. In the fall-winter collection, florals livens up the fall landscape at VVB — in a brightly-hued floral print, hand embroidery, and embossed. Ruffle flourishes are youthful and fun, but not too girlie. The turtleneck, worn with straight-legged jeans or an a-line mini, lends a modish vibe. A favorite look is the A-line mini dress with a rustic forest scene appliquéd down the front, which is reminiscent of those vintage tapestry bags from the 60s.

All images via VictoriaBeckham.com





