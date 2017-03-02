decor + more | church going

This cozy room was part of a home featured in the 1976 book, Converted Into Houses. As the title suggests, the very inspiring book showcases unconventional structures that were transformed into living spaces. This San Francisco home began as Saint Aidan’s Episcopal Church, built in the late 19th-century. In the 1960s, the parish was moved to another part of town and the original building which went up for sale. Enter a woman named Bonnie Koven, who purchased the church and scored a sweet deal, to boot. It seems that while the church was beautiful and had amazing views, no one else would touch it. Why? It was in the Haight-Ashbury district, whose growing hippie community made the property undesirable. (Can you believe it?) Indeed, the building is to-die-for. Check out that dark wood, vaulted ceilings, tall windows, and criss-cross beams! We love how Bonnie decorated the space — a blend of cozy and colorful, tossing together paisley, flowers, and zig-zags in a very nonchalant way. It is unclear whether the home exists today, but Saint Aidan’s Episcopal is definitely still around.



