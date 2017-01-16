Watercolor artist Caitlin McGauley was mostly doing commissioned personal work when she posted a comment on the personal blog of Lonny magazine co-founder, Michelle Adams. Michelle read it and immediately clicked the link to Caitlin’s online portfolio. She fell so in love with the her compositions, that she featured Caitlin in the debut issue of Lonny in 2009. The exposure that Caitlin received was incalculable. Her vivid, light-handed style, inspired by vintage textiles and children’s book illustrators like Ludwig Bemelmans and Roald Dahl, was spotlighted at the exact time that the design world was rediscovering the joy of illustration. And they definitely took notice of Caitlin. The Lonny story led to collaborations with Tory Burch, Kate Spade New York, Domino magazine, Hermès, and Christian Dior.



