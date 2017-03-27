magic touch

Amélie Fléchais is yet another French illustrator who has completely melted our hearts. An author of children’s books and comics, Amélie also has a background in animation, including a stint as a visual development artist for DreamWorks. She renders her impish little creatures through traditional means like pencil, watercolor and gouache, and then retouches them in Photoshop. But she doesn’t ever overdo the computer finishes so that the original materials, layers and textures shine through. Amélie’s work is whimsical and surreal, and so enchanting, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of her inspiration is drawn from the films of Wes Anderson and Spike Jones. Seriously, France, what is in the water over there?



