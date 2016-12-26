resort | akris

For resort ’17, Swiss designer Albert Kriemler rolled with a horse racing theme at his label, Akris. See it most prominently in Kriemler’s signature (and spectacular) photo prints that practically glow on a slick Neoprene parka and silk caftan-style dress. There is the Racetrack Print, featuring jockeys lined-up in an illustrated pattern that echoes 1930s graphic design. Akris’ trapezoidal Ai bag gets thematically reworked in checkerboard color-blocking.The color-palette of cream, turquoise and sienna is a welcome mid-winter pick-me-up and while this is technically a resort collection, it’s more winter-spring transition than jet-setting getaway.

All images via Akris.ch





