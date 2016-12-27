isn’t it iconic? | ‘new years day’

While everyone else is singing ‘Auld Lang Syne’, we prefer the vocal stylings of ABBA in the somewhat forgotten number.

While everyone else is singing ‘Auld Lang Syne’, we prefer the vocal stylings of ABBA in the somewhat forgotten number, ‘Happy New Year’. Released on the group’s 1980 album, Super Trouper, the tune was written by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, intended as the launching point for a movie musical, an idea that was ultimately abandoned. Its original working title was the hilarious ‘Daddy Don’t Get Drunk On Christmas Day’, which contrasts greatly with the song’s melancholy mood. With lyrics like ‘No more champagne / And the fireworks are through / Here we are, me and you / Feeling lost and feeling blue’, ‘New Years Day’ really is a most fitting way to usher in 2017.

This is quite a toned down look for the ladies of ABBA, who spent most of the 1970s covered in sequins, spangles, spandex, and satin, sometimes all at once. It’s not entirely clear whether Agnetha Åse Fältskog’s white dress is a nightgown or her party frock, but it’s very pretty — timeless and understated, with just a hint of embellishment around the neckline. Also love the sweet purple moiré blazers worn by Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad for their close-up. But since this is ABBA, no need to dial it too far down, incorporate a feathered something-or-other (a bag, a shoe, a bolero) and sweep a little shimmery blue eyeshadow (gasp!) across your lids. Blue shadow can be tricky, but who cares, it’s New Years! And if it doesn’t work out, you can blame it on the champagne. And 2016.