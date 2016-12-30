5 shows | freshman class of ’16

The best new TV shows of the year helped drown out politics and keep us all (somewhat) sane.

There is no question that politics dominated television this year, and it was exhausting. If it wasn’t for cable and streaming TV services, we probably would have lost our collective minds because there was some incredible programming that helped drown out election noise. And it wasn’t just returning shows, either — there were plenty of new faces too. Of course, there was Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, which you had to be under a rock to ignore. But there were so many other shining debuts in 2016 that it was hard to whittle this list down to the final 5. If you haven’t caught these shows, you’re in luck. Many networks are now putting an episode or two online for free so you can try before you buy. But be warned, you won’t be able to quit at just one. So let’s toast to the Freshman Class of ’16 and thank them all for keeping us (relatively) sane through this most tumultuous year. See you in ’17 (even you, ‘Good Girls Revolt’, because we know you’ll find a new home).

