it’s your home

December 25, 2016

From the Better Homes & Gardens Decoration Book (1975) ~

‘You are the key factor in the successful decorating of your home. So, it makes sense to begin your decorating adventure by defining your life-style.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-13

‘This conversation pit, which has carpeted steps and a window seat, is filled with red-upholstered seating,
a yellow area rug, and a bookcase.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-1

‘Modular furniture is modern. The sofa accommodates itself to whatever shape you need.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-10

‘This modern wall arrangement of appliances can be completely covered with doors that rise from the bottom
and lower from the top of the cubes.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-4

‘You can create your own wall murals and pillars with these versatile panels
and with square and round corners that come in waterproof Mylar.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-12

‘This environment is perfect for partygiving or simply lounging around in comfort.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-6

‘White curved dining furniture visually takes little room in this dining area carved out of a small space near an entrance hallway.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-11

‘Bleached diagonal planks are a key feature in this basement room, which combines ruggedness of grain with lightness of finish.’

better-homes-gardens-decorating-book-1975-2

‘Shade cloth vertical blinds that hang from the ceiling to floor add room interest,
as well as offering the maximum in light and ventilation control.’


