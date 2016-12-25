it’s your home

~

‘You are the key factor in the successful decorating of your home. So, it makes sense to begin your decorating adventure by defining your life-style.’

‘This conversation pit, which has carpeted steps and a window seat, is filled with red-upholstered seating,

a yellow area rug, and a bookcase.’

‘Modular furniture is modern. The sofa accommodates itself to whatever shape you need.’

‘This modern wall arrangement of appliances can be completely covered with doors that rise from the bottom

and lower from the top of the cubes.’

‘You can create your own wall murals and pillars with these versatile panels

and with square and round corners that come in waterproof Mylar.’

‘This environment is perfect for partygiving or simply lounging around in comfort.’

‘White curved dining furniture visually takes little room in this dining area carved out of a small space near an entrance hallway.’

‘Bleached diagonal planks are a key feature in this basement room, which combines ruggedness of grain with lightness of finish.’

‘Shade cloth vertical blinds that hang from the ceiling to floor add room interest,

as well as offering the maximum in light and ventilation control.’

<br />



