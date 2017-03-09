run away to sea

‘Run away to the sea in any of our collection of salty young sports costumes, all by Sylvia de Gay for Robert Sloan,
all photographed on M-G-M’s authentic replica of the ship “Bounty”.’
‘Seafaring jacket of white cotton duck over a sleeves jersey, tops red bell-bottom trousers.
Duck coat, pirate-stripe pants and knit pullover.’
‘Over the bounding main in a gay parrot-green linen dress, with squared armholes, big patch pockets.
A squall-worthy vinyl jacket in deep plum is a perfect shipmate for a seaworthy swimsuit of striped cotton.’
Photography by Melvin Sokolsky