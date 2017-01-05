decor + more | color riot
January 5, 2017 in homestyle by editor
Florals, plaid, and lattice pattern all in one room? And it doesn’t look like a clashing mess? You bet! From the January 1968 issue of Seventeen hails this colorful living room from a feature entitled ‘I Need Decorating Help!’ Why does it work? For the same reasons that mixed prints work in you wardrobe — a coordinated color-story unites every single piece of furniture and accessory. Here, it’s all red, yellow, lime green, and orange, a bright palette that is impossibly cheerful. Do it up in a more modern way today through accents. Mix embroidered and applique’d throw pillows and a textured area rug, ditch the wallpaper (too permanent), and instead of a plaid sofa, toss in a cozy tartan blanket. It’s, as Tim Gunn might say, “a lot of look”, so if you ever grow tired of it, you can always switch out the bits and pieces.
flower mirror: Safavieh | wicker tray: Threshold | plaid throw: Avoca | rug: Garland Rug | mug: Deny Designs