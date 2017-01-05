decor + more | color riot



Florals, plaid, and lattice pattern all in one room? And it doesn’t look like a clashing mess? You bet! From the January 1968 issue of Seventeen hails this colorful living room from a feature entitled ‘I Need Decorating Help!’ Why does it work? For the same reasons that mixed prints work in you wardrobe — a coordinated color-story unites every single piece of furniture and accessory. Here, it’s all red, yellow, lime green, and orange, a bright palette that is impossibly cheerful. Do it up in a more modern way today through accents. Mix embroidered and applique’d throw pillows and a textured area rug, ditch the wallpaper (too permanent), and instead of a plaid sofa, toss in a cozy tartan blanket. It’s, as Tim Gunn might say, “a lot of look”, so if you ever grow tired of it, you can always switch out the bits and pieces.